Pakistan, Iran agree to cooperate against terror groups

Iranian and Pakistani officials held a meeting at the border town of Taftan on Friday morning to step up bilateral cooperation against the threat of terror attacks and ensure legal movement along the shared 900-kilometer border.

The officials resolved to carry out an inspection of the site where a recent terrorist attack which claimed the lives of 10 Iranian security forces, a security official said, The Nation reported.

The six-hour meeting resulted in an agreement between the two delegations to continue contact and ensure better coordination to avert any such incident in the future.

On April 26, 11 Iranian border guards were killed and three others injured in clashes near Mirjaveh in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan-and-Baluchestan. The so-called Jaish ul-Adl terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack, which was launched from the Pakistani soil. The assailants escaped into Pakistani territory immediately after the attack.

Iran’s Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli called on Pakistan to take swift measures to improve security along its borders with Iran.

In a telephone conversation with Pakistani Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on May 8, Rahmani Fazli said Islamabad should prevent the infiltration of terrorists into Iran, smuggling of narcotics and illegal crossing into Iran by Afghan nationals from the Pakistani border.