Nasrallah: Israel not immune to Hezbollah missiles in any future war

Lebanon's resistance movement Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyad Hassan Nasrallah said no part of the occupied Palestinian lands will be immune to resistance missiles and its fighters in any future conflict.

Nasrallah made the remarks on Thursday, during a speech made to honor the movement’s top military commander, Mustafa Badreddine, who lost his life while fighting foreign-sponsored Takfiri terrorist groups in Syria last year, Press TV reported.

Honoring the memory of the slain commander, the Hezbollah chief said Israel knows that any future conflict will be inside occupied Palestine.

Nasrallah noted that Israel will be defeated during any military confrontation with Hezbollah fighters.

The Hezbollah leader went on to say that Lebanese resistance fighters have fulfilled the task of securing the border area with Syria and dismantled terrorist outposts in the region.

He stressed that Hezbollah has made enormous sacrifices to defend all walks of the nation irrespective of their religious background.

Nasrallah also strongly dismissed allegations that Hezbollah is seeking demographic changes in neighboring Syria, emphasizing that terror groups, backed by the United States, Turkey and some Persian Gulf states, are forcing such changes in Syrian towns and cities.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Nasrallah pointed to the step taken by Israel to build walls along Lebanon borders and the besieged Gaza Strip, saying that building walls along Lebanon and Gaza borders was admission of the failure of the greater Israel plan.

He added that the fact that Israel hides behind two walls in Lebanon and Gaza proves its weakness, noting that resistance fighters had convinced Israel that there was no place for it in Lebanon.

The Hezbollah chief also underlined that the Lebanese resistance movement will keep cooperating with the Syrian Army in the fight against terrorist groups.

Nasrallah also stressed that no disagreement exists between Hezbollah, Iran and Russia concerning the implementation of a nationwide cease-fire in war-ravaged Syria.

The cease-fire was brokered last December between the Syrian government and armed groups by Russia and Turkey with the support of Iran.

On the back of the truce, the three states have mediated several rounds of peace negotiations between the Syrian government and opposition groups in Astana, Kazakhstan, since the beginning of 2017.