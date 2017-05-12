Iran crowned Asian GR wrestling champion

The Iranian men's national Greco-Roman wrestling team has won the title of the Asian Senior Wrestling Championships in India, having collected seven medals, including four gold ones, at the continental sporting event.

On Thursday, Saman Morad Abdouvali downed Kyrgyz opponent Kaly Sulaimanov 5-2 in the third-place bout of men’s 59 kg category in the Indian capital city of New Delhi to earn the bronze medal, Press TV reported.

Kenichiro Fumita from Japan defeated Kazakhstan’s Mirambek Ainagulov 2-1 to clinch the gold medal of the division.

In the 71kg weight class, Iran’s Afshin Ne’mat Byabangard lost 1-2 to Japanese wrestler Takeshi Izumi in the final encounter and picked up a silver medal.

Jihun Kim from South Korea and Kyrgyz Nurgazy Asangulov settled for the bronze.

Hossein Ahmad Nouri also recorded awe-inspiring performances in the 85 kg, and prevailed over Japanese contestant Atsushi Matsumoto 4-2 to collect the gold medal for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The bronze went to Chinese and Indian wrestlers Fei Peng and Kumar Anil.

Prior to the final day of the competition, Ramin Taheri, Mostafa Salehizade and Behnam Mehdizadeh had grabbed three gold medals while Ali Arsalan won in the third place battle to win a bronze.

The Iranian men's national Greco-Roman wrestling team stood on top of the podium with 69 points followed by the Kazakh outfit, which accumulated 59 points to be named the runner-up. South Korea also garnered 59 points but finished third.

Iran’s Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs and the country's National Olympic Committee, in separate messages, congratulated the Iranian nation and sports community as well as members of the Iranian men's national Greco-Roman wrestling team and their families on the championship.

The Asian Senior Wrestling Championships kicked off in New Delhi on May 10, and will run through May 14.

The tournament has brought together dozens of male and female freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestlers from various Asian countries, including China, Chinese Taipei, India, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, North Korea, South Korea, Tajikistan, Thailand and Uzbekistan.