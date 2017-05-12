Iran breezes past Saudi in U-19 volleyball game

Iran's volleyball youths opened their campaign at the 4th Solidarity Games in Baku with a decisive victory against Saudi Arabia.

Iran's U-19 volleyball team, being coached by Behrouz Ataei, faced Saudi Arabia and power past the opponent easily in straight sets by 25-18, 25-23, 25-18 score line, varzesh3.com reported.

Iran will face Qatar in the second fixture of the tournament on Sunday.

The 4th Islamic States Solidarity Games inaugurated on May 12 in Baku, Azerbaijan Republic, with around 5,000 athletes from 54 Islamic countries participating in the event.