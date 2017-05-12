Arsenal's Wenger aims to silence critics with Euro push

There is nothing Arsene Wenger relishes more than confounding his doubters and the Arsenal manager will know today whether he has a strong chance of doing so once again.

Wenger's side travels to Stoke having boosted its chances of qualifying for the Champions League – a task that looked a lost cause just a few weeks ago – by winning 2-0 at Southampton on Wednesday, AFP reported.

That left Arsenal in fifth place in the Premier League, three points behind Manchester City in the slot directly above.

City will have played their home game with Leicester City by the time Arsenal kicks off at Stoke, but a Gunners victory is sure to stoke up the pressure on Liverpool, which is currently in third.

Jurgen Klopp's side is four points better off than Arsenal, but crucially has played one fixture more than City and the Gunners, and is at West Ham on Sunday.

But while Wenger cannot wait to say 'told you so' to his critics Gunners defender Shkodran Mustafi is still concerned his team may have left it a little too late.

"I wish we found that before," he said of Arsenal's recent revival.

"But now we have three games and we have to give everything to try and get everything out of all the games. Hopefully at the end we'll reach our goals."

Arsenal will finish the campaign with home games against relegated Sunderland and then Everton, but first it must focus on ending its poor run at Stoke.

Although it has not won there since 2010, losing on four of its eight visits, Wenger's men will be hopeful of ending that sorry sequence so long as Alexis Sanchez is in the team.

Concentrate

The Chile star scored at Southampton to being his Premier League goal tally for the season to 20, and 14 of those have been in away games.

"I think it will give us hope, because if we keep the pressure on the other teams, maybe they will have an unlucky game or drop points somewhere," Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech said.

"We need to make sure we are ready to take advantage of that. We concentrate on our games, we go game-by-game and we have to win all of them to give ourselves a chance. Then we will see what happens."