Iran boys dominate Asian chess

Iranian boys' team was crowned the champion in Asian Junior Chess Championships in Shiraz, southern Iran

Massoud Mosaddeq-Pour became the champion for the second time in a row, Wining 8 points out of 9 unbeaten games. He had already won the competition in Kyrgyzstan in 2015, IRNA reported.



Ali-Reza Firooz-Ja and Arash Tahbaz finished second and third, respectively, to make Iran the sole medal winning country.



Inn girls competition, all three platforms were conquered by Indians.



75 chess players from 10 countries competed in the eight-day Swiss-system tournament held in Shiraz in 9 rounds, whose last round came to an end on Wednesday night.