Israeli forces shoot, kill Palestinian youth in occupied West Bank

Israeli military forces have shot dead a young Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank during a march in solidarity with hundreds of Palestinians, who have gone on hunger strike in Israeli jails in protest at the Tel Aviv regime’s administrative detention policy and harsh prison conditions.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced in a statement that dozens of protesters converged in Nabi Salih village, located 20 kilometers northwest of Ramallah, on Friday, to express their support for the Palestinian prisoners and condemn the Tel Aviv regime’s suppressive measures against the inmates.

Skirmishes broke out when Israeli forces intervened and fired live bullets to disperse the crowd. A 23-year-old Palestinian man, identified as Saba Abu Ubeid, was struck in the chest and later succumbed to his gunshot wounds.

The development less than a week after Israeli military forces shot dead a young Palestinian woman in the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem al-Quds for allegedly attempting to carry out a stabbing attack.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the girl as Fatima Afif Abd al-Rahman Hjeiji, 16, from the Ramallah-area village of Qarawat Bani Zeid.

On April 26, Israeli forces shot and injured a Palestinian man after he supposedly sought to carry out a car-ramming attack near Huwwarah checkpoint south of Nablus, located approximately 49 kilometers (30 miles) north of Jerusalem al-Quds.

The occupied Palestinian territories have witnessed new tensions ever since Israeli forces introduced restrictions on the entry of Palestinian worshipers into the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem al-Quds in August 2015.

More than 300 Palestinians have lost their lives at the hands of Israeli forces in the ongoing tensions since the beginning of October 2015.

The Tel Aviv regime has tried to change the demographic makeup of Jerusalem al-Quds over the past decades by constructing settlements, destroying historical sites and expelling the local Palestinian population. Palestinians say the Israeli measures are aimed at paving the way for the Judaization of the city.

The al-Aqsa Mosque compound is a flashpoint Islamic site, which is also holy to Jews. The mosque is Islam’s third holiest site after Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia.