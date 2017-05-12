Russia's patience with US in diplomats case has limits: Kremlin

Moscow has not ruled out the possibility of retaliation against Washington over the expulsion from the United States of 35 Russian diplomats late last year, a Russian official says.

Yuri Ushakov, a Kremlin foreign policy aide, said on Friday that Russia was also looking forward to the return of two diplomatic compounds impounded in the United States as part of decisions made under the administration of former US President Barack Obama in December 2016.

"We are waiting for the return of Russian diplomatic property illegally impounded before the New Year by the previous US authorities," Ushakov said at a news briefing.

"We decided not to respond immediately to this escapade, but no one has yet abolished the principle of reciprocity in diplomacy ... Our patience is not without limits," the Russian official added.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had brought up the issue of the compounds during his visit to Washington this week, the official said.

In December 2016, Obama ordered the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, accusing them of being spies. Washington also imposed sanctions on two Russian intelligence agencies over allegations that they had interfered in the 2016 presidential election in the US through cyber attacks.

Back then, Russian President Vladimir Putin decided not to expel US diplomats in reprisal for Washington's sanctions, saying Moscow would watch the policy of President-elect Donald Trump when he took office on January 20 to decide on ties between the two countries.