May 12, 2017 0959 GMT

Fri, 12 May 2017
Iran

Police chief killed, another three dead in Ohio shooting

A gunman has shot and killed a police chief and two nursing home staff members in the US state of Ohio, according to police.

Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp told reporters during a press conference on Friday that the suspected gunman was also found dead.

So the incident that happened inside Pine Kirk Care Center in Kirkersville left a total of four people dead.  Kirkersville is located about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Columbus, Ohio. 

Thorp identified the slain officer as 36-year-old Steven Eric Disario, who was ambushed while responding to reports of an armed man firing shots inside the nursing home

The officer was a father of six children, and the family has another child on the way, Thorp said.

Statistics by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that firearms kill more than 33,000 people in the US every year, a number that includes accidental discharges, murders and suicides.

It is estimated that there are between 270 million and 300 million guns in the US, about one per person, according to the New York Daily News.

   
