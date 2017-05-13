Distrust of experts happens when we forget they are human beings

In 2016, conservative, pro-brexit, British politician Michael Gove announced that people in England "…have had enough of experts with organizations from acronyms saying that they know what is best and getting it consistently wrong."

In the US, Donald Trump famously doesn't believe any expert who doesn't agree with him. Australian most recent former Prime Minister Tony Abbott has also been accused of having trust issues.

Growing distrust of experts is linked with changing social and political climates. But it also stems from misunderstandings about what experts are, and what their obligations to society entail, phys.org reported.

At their heart, criticisms of experts often imply that they are servants, commodities or so vested in their field they can't relate to reality.

To restore trust in experts, we need to remember they are, first and foremost, human beings.

It's probably safe to assume politicians are working from a relatively simple definition of 'expert', such as: "an expert is a person with specialist knowledge not commonly held, or likely to be understood, by a layman."

When people like Trump make assertions about the right and proper role of experts in public conversations, they appear to have an implicit list of infringements that experts must never transgress.

Detractors claim that when speaking as an expert, the things you say in public should be untainted by your values and opinions. In essence, you should be a passive conduit for information or facts.

University of Colorado Professor Roger Pielke offers a subtle disdain for experts occupying this position when he critiques the 'stealth issues advocate', a role "characterized by the expert who seeks to hide his/her advocacy behind a facade of science, either pure scientist or science arbiter."

Critics of experts believe that should you even appear to deviate from your role as a neutral presenter of facts (for example, by offering policy advice), you are no longer an expert and/or cannot be trusted.

This is typified by Myron Ebell when he was head of Donald Trump's Environmental Protection Agency transition team. He said:

"[…] whenever you hear an environmental expert, think that he is an urban eco-imperialist."

Those who criticize experts assert that if you get something wrong, you are no longer an expert and/or cannot be trusted. Myron Ebell referred to experts as "the expertariat", saying:

"The people of America have rejected the expertariat, and I think with good reason because I think the expertariat have been wrong about one thing after another, including climate policy. "

All of these criticisms forget one thing: experts are human beings.

To suggest that the benefits of expertise can be delivered 'value-free' is naive. Like all people, experts are influenced by politics and biases, emotions and beliefs. They are motivated, active agents who create, process and communicate knowledge. Experts are not passive conduits.