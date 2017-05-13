Hunger, homelessness eat away at students

For Dorrance Roberts, it's a constant juggling act between making rent and making grades.

The 24-year-old Rochester Community and Technical College student has seven felonies on his record but was given another chance instead of going to prison for the third time. He enrolled in the Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge, which is how he ended up in Rochester, postbulletin.com wrote.

It changed his life. He became a Christian because of the faith-based program. He secured his own apartment and is a semester away from an associate degree in human services.

But the move wasn't easy. He was living in a friend's basement he'd met through the program. When that friend needed him to move out, Roberts didn't know where to find housing or how to afford it.

A security deposit and first month's rent proved too steep for him to handle on his own, but RCTC was able to offer a little help with a couple hundred dollars to get him through the tough transition. The funds came from a Student Emergency Fund grant.

Roberts' struggle with housing and food is one a growing number of students are experiencing, according to research the Wisconsin HOPE Lab released in March. Rates of homelessness have remained steady for college students — about 13 percent, but rates of food insecurity have risen, from about half of all community college students to nearly two-thirds.

"They're really on the knife's edge of poverty," said one of the report's authors, Jed Richardson.

"They're doing exactly what they can and should to get ahead, but being hungry while working and in college is tough."

If students are struggling with basic necessities such as food and housing, the report's authors said, it's difficult for them to put their full focus on school work. And community colleges are set to experience what Richardson called the 'perfect storm' because they have a sizable number of students and are on the lower end of state funding.

The Wisconsin HOPE Lab study is one of the first — if not the first — to draw attention to the issue by providing data, Richardson said. It's not clear whether more students are struggling with lack of access to food or if more people are just now recognizing it as a problem.

And that's the problem: It's likely a growing problem that almost no one collects data on.

Without concrete data, school administrators and human service organizations often are wary about channeling money toward the problem.

"To be able to put a number in front of someone and say, 'Look at our problem here,' that's something that people tend to react to," Richardson said. "I think that regardless of how close to being representative our survey is, it definitely shows that this is a wide-reaching problem."

But in the last few years, a growing number of colleges and universities in Southeast Minnesota, and throughout the state, have begun offering a little extra help with everything from hunger to child care.

Attempts to address hunger have come from school administrators, student groups and grass-roots efforts throughout the state in the last year. Schools such as RCTC and Minnesota State College Southeast already have added on-campus food shelves. Riverland Community College and Winona State University are looking to do so by next fall.

"There's a tendency to ignore these students once they become 'adults' — 'you're 18, now it's your own problem' — there's not really a transition there," Richardson said.