Iran slams terrorist attack in Pakistan's Balochistan

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qasemi denounced deadly terrorist attack in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, killing tens of innocent people.

The Foreign Ministry official condemned the terrorist attack against a convoy of deputy chairman of the Pakistan senate on Friday in the province of Baluchistan, killing at least 25 people.

Qasemi shared sympathies with Pakistani government and people as well as families of the victims.

“Increasing spread of terrorist acts and regional instability are results of malicious machination by those who find their interests in insecurity of Islamic countries,” he continued.

As repeatedly stated, said FM spokesperson, fighting against the scourge will not be possible with slogans and mere words and its eradication requires serious determination and effective measures within framework of collaborative efforts of those who seriously intend to put an end to ongoing human tragedies.

He went on to stress that “Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly warned against tough and dangerous conditions in certain neighboring countries and has voiced readiness for any joint collaboration.”

“We strongly believe that, these inhuman actions cannot be uprooted through multiple standards or in political coalitions with promoters of terror and violence,” Bahram Qasemi concluded.

A bomb exploded next to a convoy of the deputy chairman of the Pakistan Senate on Friday in the violence-plagued province of Baluchistan, killing at least 25 people. ISIL claimed responsibility for the bombing.