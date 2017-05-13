Economy min. in China for ‘New Silk Road’ summit

Iran’s Economy Minister Ali Tayebnia has arrived in the Chinese capital Beijing on Sat. to take part in the ‘New Silk Road’ summit formally known as the ‘Belt and Road Initiative’.

The two-day conference opens on Sunday in Beijing, with 1,500 representatives including 850 guests from 130 countries and 70 international organizations in attendance. Director-General of the United Nations, President of the World Bank, head of the International Monetary Fund, as well as 28 national leaders from four continents will take part in the summit. Economy Minister Ali Tayebnia will represent Iran at the event.

Tayebnia is also scheduled to hold several meetings with a number of his counterparts and other participating gusts on the sidelines of the summit.

The Iranian Economy Minister had previously welcomed the New Silk Road revival plan, describing it as a cause for improving and strengthening the ties between the countries situated on this historical belt.

Formally known as the Belt and Road Initiative, the project promotes a vision of expanding links between Asia, Africa and Europe underpinned by billions of dollars in infrastructure investment.

The agenda of the two-day conference includes the signing of documents with over 20 countries and more than 20 international organizations, cooperation for implementation of over 20 operational projects in the fields of energy, transport, investment, trade, and infrastructure, as well as organizing a leaders’ summit on the sideline of the conference and creating a structure for technical, trade, environment, and financial cooperation.