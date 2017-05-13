Bomb attack kills claims three civilian lives in Afghan capital

At least three civilians have been killed in the Afghan capital, Kabul, after their car came under attack with a sticky bomb, the Interior Ministry says.

Deputy Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish identified the victims of the Saturday attack as a small child along with two female government employees from the water supply department, adding that the driver of the vehicles was wounded in the deadly attack.

Danish group has yet claimed responsibility for the bombing.

The Afghan official further announced that 10 anti-government militants, including a Taliban-appointed deputy governor and district chief were killed on Friday during an operation in northern Samangan Province.

The development came as the Taliban militants have begun their so-called spring offensive across the country, targeting government security forces and officials as well as US-led foreign troops. Many civilians often fall victim to the attacks.

Intense skirmishes have erupted between the Taliban militants and government troops in areas from the northern province of Badakhshan to Helmand and Kandahar in the south.

Over 1,000 members of Afghan security forces as well as over 700 civilians have so far been killed this year, according to Afghan authorities and figures cited by the US-based Congressional watchdog Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR).

UN figures also indicate that nearly 75,000 people have also been forced to flee their homes in the first four months of the year.

The high casualty figures come nearly 16 years after the US-led and its allies invaded Afghanistan in an announced bid to topple the Taliban regime that was ruling the country back then.

The invasion did remove Taliban from power, but has failed to stop its militancy to this day.

The US-led NATO troops declared an end to their mission in Afghanistan in 2014, but it has kept over 13,000 troop, some 7,000 of whom American, in the country with the declared aim of providing training and advisory assistance to the Afghan army.

Reports say the US and NATO are seeking to build up their military presence in the war-torn country again.

The US military has recommended the deployment of up to 5,000 additional troops to Afghanistan. Currently, the US has nearly 7,000 forces while NATO maintains about 13,450 troops in the country.