Home

May 13, 2017 0315 GMT

News ID:192678
Publish Date: Sat, 13 May 2017 14:58:24 GMT
Service: Iran

Iranian team wins 13 medals in ITEX 2017

Iranian team wins 13 medals in ITEX 2017

Iranian team gained 13 gold, silver and bronze medals at the 28th International Invention, Innovation and Technology Exhibition which was held at Kuala Lumpur Convention Center, Malaysia, during May 11-13.

ITEX 2017 is an annual Trade Show. ITEX 2017 is a platform for showcasing lots of vital products. Many of them are about technology, entrepreneurship, innovation, invention and scientific discovery.

The 15-member Iranian team gained five gold medals, six silver medals and two bronze medals at the event.

The gold medals were awarded to winners on Friday night, while the silver and bronze medals were awarded on Saturday morning.

Those who won gold medals are: Arman Yousefian, Shahriar Tavousi Tafreshi and Masoud Shafeqati for inventing water purification nano filter.

Mohammad Ahmadi Siahpoush, Yasin Chamaeinejad and Hesameddin Tohidast invented smart toilet.

Morteza Eskandari invented an advanced bicycle, while Melika Mohammad-Salehi invented smart eye-glasses.

Silver medals were presented to:

Amir Arab for inventing a new system for recycling plastic bottles.

Ilia Shahmohammadi for her invention of a smart mixer for cooking food.

Elaheh Habibnia for inventing a smart filter to absorbing pollutants.

Also, Ghazaleh Mirzaei and Mahta Amirbeigi invented smart windows.

In conclusion, Melika Delafrooz, who invented a smart wallet, and Mohammad-Mobin Keshavarz, who invented a smart ventilation system, won bronze medals.

   
