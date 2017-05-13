Isfahan boasts highest number of ecotourism resorts

Cultural Heritage Desk There are 365 ecotourism resorts in Iran, of which the highest number is located in central province of Isfahan, said director general of Iran's National Ecotourism Committee.

Mohammad Ali Fayyazi further said that Isfahan Province has 130 ecotourism resorts.

The provinces of Qom, West Azarbaijan and Kohgilouyeh- Boyerahmad each have one resort, while the provinces of East Azarbaijan, Ardabil, Khuzestan, Markazi, Hormuzgan and Hamedan each have two resorts, he said.

He said: "Once the budget is allocated, we will train those involved in running ecotourism resorts.

"We should hold training courses for those who manage ecotourism resorts."

He continued: "We have held four training courses for ecotourism experts."

In addition to desert areas, many ecotourism resorts have been established in forests.

Tourism projects help create direct and indirect jobs. Ecotourism resorts play an important role in bringing in revenues for the local population.

Given the rise in various types of tourist attractions, ecotourism can help introduce natural attractions to globe-trotters and the friends of nature from across continents.

Being present in Mother Nature provides the opportunity for ecotourists to feel better, unwind from the day to day hassles and become more familiar with natural habitats.

It is the job of relevant officials to perform better and deliver in this increasingly challenging and competitive industry and make optimum use of the attractions offered by nature.

Due to its particular climatic conditions, Iran has a wide-range of ecotourism attractions each of which can and should play an important role in boosting the tourism industry.

Ecotourism or rural tourism is not confined to watching nature. It is, in fact, to familiarize the tourists with customs, cuisines and lifestyles of villagers.

Rural and anthropology museums are potentials which should be taken into consideration. Tourists can become familiar with the culture of a village by visiting museums.

'Ecotourism' (also known as ecological tourism) is a responsible travel to fragile, pristine and usually protected areas that strives to be low impact and (often) small scale. It purports to educate the traveler; provide funds for conservation; directly benefit the economic development and political empowerment of local communities; and foster respect for different cultures and for human rights.