Philippines announces Iran oil purchase, LNG plans

The Philippines plans to buy 250,000 to 260,000 barrels per day of oil for a new refinery from Iran, said the president of state-own Philippines National Oil Co. (PNOC).

Pedro Aquino said on Saturday that his country's plans to cooperate in the development of two Iranian oilfields as well as building an LNG plant in the Islamic Republic, IRNA reported.

He said talks have been held with National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) to provide feedstock for a new 400,000-barrel-per-day refinery which is being built in the Philippines.

The new refinery, expected to be launched in the next three years, will be compatible with a variety of Iran's light and heavy crude oils. However, if other refineries show readiness, purchases from Iran will take place sooner.

Aquino said his country had also signed a memorandum of understanding to develop Phase 3 of Dorkhovin and Pazanan oilfields in Iran.

PNOC is one of the 11 companies in a consortium of international companies, known as Pergas, which has signed a non-disclosure agreement with the National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC) for conduct studies on the Karanj oilfield in Khuzestan Province.

"$1 billion needed to develop Karanj oilfield has been provided by Pergas international consortium," IRNA quoted him as saying.

"We are currently in talks with Iran to allocate a gas field to provide feedstock for an LNG plant," he said, adding the two sides had also signed an MoU to buy two million tons of LNG a year from Iran.

Pergas head Colin Rowley said he expected studies on Karanj and Shadegan, another oilfield in Khuzestan, to be completed in August and their development agreements signed in September.

For their development, the two fields are estimated to require about $2 billion which has been raised by the consortium.

Iran has signed a flurry of deals with Western companies over the past year since the easing of international sanctions on Tehran after an accord was reached over its nuclear program.

Iran needs foreign investment for repairs and upgrading of its oil and gas fields. It also seeks the transfer of technology to its oil industry after a decade of sanctions.

In November 2016, France's Total became the first oil major to sign a big deal with Tehran since the lifting of sanctions and agreed to help it develop the world's largest gas field, South Pars.

Shell signed a provisional deal in December to develop Iranian oil and gas fields South Azadegan, Yadavaran and Kish in December 2016.

Iran has named 29 companies from more than a dozen countries as being eligible to bid for oil and gas projects using the new, less restrictive contract model.

The firms include Shell, France's Total, Italy's Eni, Malaysia's Petronas and Russia's Gazprom and Lukoil, as well as companies from China, Austria, Japan and other countries.

Russia's Zarubezhneft signed an MoU for a feasibility study on two joint fields in the west of the country.

Norway's International Aker Solutions Company signed an MoU to modernize Iran's oil industry.

Last May, Austria's OMV signed an MoU for projects in the Zagros area in western Iran and the Fars field in the south.

South Korean Daewoo Engineering and Construction (Daewoo E&C) signed an MoU to construct an oil refinery in Bandar Jask, on the southern coast of Iran.

Italy's Saipem signed MoUs to cooperate on pipeline projects, upgrading of refineries and development of Tous gas field in the northeastern province of Khorasan Razavi.

Norwegian oil and gas company DNO said it was the second Western energy company after Total to sign a deal with Iran under which it agreed to study the development of Changuleh oilfield in western Iran.

Lukoil, Russia's second biggest oil producer, hopes to reach a decision on developing two new oilfields in Iran.

Germany's Siemens AG signed an MoU in May to overhaul equipment andfacilities at Iran's oil operations and refineries.

BASF's Wintershall oil and gas exploration subsidiary signed an MoU with the National Iranian Oil Company in April 2016.