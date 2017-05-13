Official: Iran discussing gas exports with Europeans

Iran is in talks with European companies on the export of gas to the Green Continent, said the managing director of National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC).

Hamid-reza Araqi said companies from a number of European countries have so far come to Iran for negotiations, ISNA reported.

He, however, said clinching deals for gas exports 'usually take five years to yield results'.

The official noted that Iran can export gas to Europe in the form of liquefied natural gas (LNG) or via pipelines.

Last month, Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said Iran is studying the possibility of bringing in the French energy giant Total to develop a key project to liquefy natural gas for exports to Europe.

He added that talks are also underway with Total on the development of Phase 11 of Iran's South Pars Gas Field.

Last November, Total signed a preliminary agreement, worth $4.8 billion to develop South Pars Phase 11 in cooperation with China's CNPC and Iran's Petropars. The deal made the French major the first Western company to seal a major economic deal with the Islamic Republic following the lifting of the sanctions.

Phase 11 aims to produce 1.8 billion cubic feet a day of gas among other products.

Total has already announced that it would have to wait to see if the US would renew sanctions waivers against Iran in June before proceeding with a final investment decision over the project in South Pars.

The lifting of the sanctions in early 2016 prepared the grounds for the return of international investors to the country. However, major players like Total that have high stakes in the US will still have to wait for Washington to renew waivers on sanctions against investments in Iran.

Iran, with 34 trillion cubic meters (tcm) of natural gas reserves, or around 18, percent of the world's total, has the potential to become one of the top gas producers.

The country exports about 9 billion cubic meters of gas a year to Turkey and also swaps gas with Azerbaijan and Armenia for electricity while importing from Turkmenistan for use in its northern provinces.