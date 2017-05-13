Official: ATR to deliver four passenger planes to Iran next week

Four ATR passenger planes will be handed over to Iran in the coming days, a senior Iranian official announced.

According to Tasnim News Agency, Deputy Roads and Urban Development Minister Asghar Fakhrieh Kashan said on Saturday, "ATR will deliver nine passenger planes to national flag carrier, Iran Air, in 2017 and four of them will be handed over to Iran next week."

He noted that all four airplanes purchased from the French-Italian aircraft manufacturer ATR have successfully passed primary tests and are conducting pilot takeoffs and landings at Toulouse–Blagnac Airport in France.

"Additionally, Iran Air logo has been painted on the fuselage of the manufactured jetliners," he added.

In relevant remarks in April, Iran Air CEO Farhad Parvaresh said that the Iranian airline will receive four ATR aircraft within three weeks given that the deadline for the French-Italian aircraft manufacturer had expired for a week.

Parvaresh added that, as per the contract with Boeing, the first Boeing 777 wide-body jet airliner will be delivered to Iran Air within a year.

He also pointed to the latest status of the talks with the largest German airline Deutsche Lufthansa AG, and said, "Not long ago, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed with Lufthansa on technical and operational training, catering and corporate restructuring as well as business cooperation; the agreement was recently implemented in the commercial sector though talks are still underway on other provisions."

The French-Italian ATR plane manufacturer has signed a contract with Iran Air to supply 20 planes. This is the third plane manufacturer after Airbus and Boeing to successfully sign lucrative deals with Iran. Efforts to sign a deal with Brazilian manufacturer Embraer had been uninspiring and plans were abandoned in favor of Airbus and Boeing.