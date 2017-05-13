Protesting pensioners scuffle with police in Venezuela

Elderly protesters braved pepper spray in scuffles with riot police as they marched in the latest anti-government protests in Venezuela.

With wheelchairs and walking sticks or on their feet shouting and waving their fists, some 2,000 demonstrators on Friday challenged police who blocked their way in central Caracas and fired pepper spray to deter them, AFP reported.

Defying calls for early elections, President Nicolas Maduro also rallied elderly supporters, who yelled slogans in support of him and his late predecessor Hugo Chavez.

The demonstration drew attention to the suffering of Venezuelans, particularly the elderly, in an economic crisis that has caused shortages of food and medicine in the oil-rich country.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday released data showing deaths of infants under the age of one soared by 30 percent in 2016, and deaths of women linked to childbirth by 65 percent.

Cases of malaria also rose by 76 percent to more than 240,000, even though the disease was said to have been eradicated in Venezuela.

The next day the government fired Health Minister Antonieta Caporale, the official journal said.

Wednesday's data referred to 2016, but Caporale took over as health minister only in January this year.

Hospitals and protesters are complaining of severe shortages of medical supplies from an economic crisis that has fueled opposition calls for early elections.

Elected in 2013, Maduro is resisting pressure for an early vote, calling the crisis a US-backed conspiracy.

A collapse in prices for Venezuela's crucial oil exports has left the country short of cash to import medicine and basic goods.

The Venezuelan Medical Federation says hospitals have only three percent of the medicines and supplies they need to operate normally.

Deadly unrest broke out on April 1. Security forces have fired tear gas and water cannons at protesters who have hurled stones, petrol bombs and excrement.

The government and opposition have accused each other of sending armed groups to stir up violence in the protests.

The death toll from the unrest hit 38 on Wednesday, when a 27-year-old man was shot dead in a protest in Caracas, the government said.

President alleges 'coup'

Maduro has accused the opposition of mounting an "armed insurgency" and a "coup".

"Nothing and no one will hold us back. We will succeed in neutralizing this ambush," he vowed late Thursday, referring to the protests.

"Venezuela demands that the rioting and the Coup d'état stop."

The opposition called for protesters across the country to come out in processions of vehicles on Saturday.