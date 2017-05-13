Iran condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

Political Desk

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi denounced a deadly terrorist attack on a convoy carrying Pakistani Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on Friday.

Qassemi expressed sympathy with the people and the government of Pakistan over the attack in the southwestern province of Balochistan which left 25 people dead and wounded more than 40 others, IRNA reported.

The Iranian official said spread of terrorist acts and instability in the region are masterminded by ill-wishers who see their interests in insecurity of Muslim states.

“As we have announced repeatedly, fighting against the evil phenomenon will not be possible only through slogans, and its eradication requires a serious resolve, effective measures and collective cooperation,” Qassemi said.

He added that Tehran has repeatedly warned against increasing dangerous situation in some of its neighboring countries and has voiced its readiness for cooperation.

The blast hit the convoy of Haideri, the deputy chairman of Pakistan's upper house, as it left a religious school in Mastung.

Haideri was on his way back to Quetta after presenting graduation certificates to students at the religious school when the blast happened. He sustained minor injuries.

Haideri represents the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl party that is part of the ruling coalition.

Most of those injured or killed were party workers, Pakistani media reports said. A police official said Haideri's driver was among the dead.

The Daesh terrorist group said it carried out the attack. The statement from Daesh came via its self-styled news agency, Amaq.

The terrorist group also carried out an attack in Balochistan in November 2016 on a remote Sufi shrine, killing more than 50 people.

Three months later, more than 80 people died in an attack on a Sufi shrine in Sindh Province that Daesh said it carried out.