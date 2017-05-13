Intelligence Ministry: Security forces foil terror plots

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry said on Saturday that security forces foiled plots by a terrorist group which had plans to carry out attacks in the country.

The ministry said that the terrorist group had played a role in the killing of thousands of innocent Iranian people and was colluding with foreigners to conduct acts of espionage.

According to the ministry, various types of explosives were also confiscated from the terror group, Press TV reported.

It also warned of plans by terrorist groups to encourage unsuspecting people in cyberspace to carry out acts of terror and sabotage, and called on the Iranian people to remain vigilant against such plots.

Despite being in a volatile region, Iran enjoys good security within its borders thanks to the competence and proficiency of its intelligence and security forces.

The forces have foiled several attempts by terrorist elements against the country in the past few months.

Back in February, Iranian Intelligence Minister Seyyed Mahmoud Alavi said that security forces had identified and arrested eight main elements of Takfiri terrorist groups planning to carry out attacks across the country.

“In the operation carried out on February 3-9, a secret network of terrorist elements was identified near Tehran and in some western and eastern provinces of the country and eight individuals of its key members were arrested,” he said.

Over the past months, Iranian forces have been engaged in clashes with terrorist groups, thwarting plots on the border and within the country, arresting several operatives, and confiscating large amounts of explosives and bomb-making materials.