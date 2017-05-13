Rouhani urges huge turnout in 'decisive' presidential election

President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday said the Iranian nation will decide between the path of "calm or tension" in the next presidential election, which he called "decisive".

Addressing a stadium packed with tens of thousands of supporters, Rouhani, who seeks another four-year term in office in the May 19 vote, said the nation on Election Day should show the world that it is "determined for the future of Iran, not to sell it out", ILNA reported.

Rouhani told the cheering crowd that he "fulfilled what he promised" during his electoral campaign four years ago, except for the promises he was unable to fulfill due to obstacles placed in front of him.

He referred to his government’s efforts to help lift crippling sanctions imposed on the country over its nuclear energy program, saying that only those who were benefiting from the sanctions are unhappy about their removal, which took place in the wake of the 2015 nuclear deal with six world powers.

The president noted that certain people inside the country "dealt blows to national interests for the sake of partisan gains" while Iranian negotiators were holding nuclear talks with world powers.

He also urged the nation not to allow hardliners to isolate Iran again by voting for the "path of moderation".

Rouhani described the upcoming election as "decisive", urging people from all walks of life to turn out to cast their ballots for the future of the country.