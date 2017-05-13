Iranians claim three medals in IJF Junior World Tour

Iranian judo practitioners have been awarded three medals, including two golds at the International Judo Federation (IJF) Junior World Tour in Uzbekistan leading Iran to a third-place finish at the prestigious sporting event.

On Friday and the concluding day of the event in the Uzbek city of Chirchik, located about 32 km northeast of the capital Tashkent, Hamidreza Malekzadeh struck an off draw in the first round of the +100 kg weight class, presstv.com reported.

He later obtained two consecutive victories over US and Uzbek rivals, and advanced to the final round.

Malekzadeh prevailed over Alisher Yusupov, a representative from the host nation, with an Ippon in the title challenge and snatched the gold medal.

Additionally, Ali Parhizkar emerged victorious over Uzbek opponents in his first two encounters of the -100 kg.

Parhizkar faced another rival from Uzbekistan in the next contest, where he conceded a defeat.

The Iranian judoka outmuscled a representative from Uzbekistan in the third-place challenge and won a bronze medal.

Earlier, Soheil Jamalabadi had collected a gold medal for the Islamic Republic of Iran in the -55kg.

The IJF Junior World Tour kicked off in Chirchik, Uzbekistan, on May 11 and concluded the following day.

The tournament attracted 156 judo practitioners form 10 countries, including Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, the United States and Uzbekistan.