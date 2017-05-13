Iranian shooter claims first gold for Iran

Iranian shooters grabbed two medals in 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in the Azerbaijani capital Baku including a gold for Narjes Emam-Qolinejad.

Emam-Qolinejad along with Elaheh Ahmadi and Najmeh Khedmati made it to the women's 10m air rifle final on Saturday with 416.2, 415.8, 413.8 points respectively.

Emam-Qolinejad scored 249.6 pts in the final contest to claim the first gold medal for Iran in 2017 Baku Games. Elaheh Ahmadi also finished runner-up with 246.1 pts. Khedmati stood at fourth with 201.7 pts.

The event started on May 12 and athletes from 54 Islamic countries represent their nations.