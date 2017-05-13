RSS
May 13, 2017

News ID:192703
Publish Date: Sat, 13 May 2017 20:05:21 GMT
Service: Iran

Iranian shooter claims first gold for Iran

Iranian shooter claims first gold for Iran

Iranian shooters grabbed two medals in 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in the Azerbaijani capital Baku including a gold for Narjes Emam-Qolinejad.

Emam-Qolinejad along with Elaheh Ahmadi and Najmeh Khedmati made it to the women's 10m air rifle final on Saturday with 416.2, 415.8, 413.8 points respectively.

Emam-Qolinejad scored 249.6 pts in the final contest to claim the first gold medal for Iran in 2017 Baku Games. Elaheh Ahmadi also finished runner-up with 246.1 pts. Khedmati stood at fourth with 201.7 pts.

The event started on May 12 and athletes from 54 Islamic countries represent their nations.

   
KeyWords
shooter
gold
Islamic Solidarity Games
IranDaily
 
