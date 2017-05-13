US Senate urged to hold hearing on Trump’s firing of Comey

A top Senate Democrat has called on the Judiciary Committee to hold a hearing on why President Donald Trump fired the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).James Comey.

Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate committee that oversees the FBI, called on the committee of Friday “to hold hearings and get into the bottom of” what has actually prompted Trump to fire Comey.

“President Trump and the White House have presented an ever-changing narrative on the rationale for the firing of FBI Director Comey. This triggers a need for the Judiciary Committee to hold hearings and get to the bottom of this," Feinstein added.

Comey, who had been leading an investigation into alleged ties between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia, was fired earlier this week. The president said he fired Comey because it was time for a "new beginning" at America’s "crown jewel of law enforcement."

One of the main questions Feinstein wanted to be discussed in the committee’s public hearings is that "whether the FBI director was fired to disrupt an investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election."

Feinstein also wanted the committee to dig into whether Trump discussed the FBI investigation into Russian interference and also if the president asked if he was the subject of an investigation.

"It’s highly inappropriate for the president to ask the FBI director about an ongoing investigation,” said Feinstein. “It’s even more inappropriate for the president to ask the FBI director about whether he is a target of that investigation."

Trump wrote in a publicly released letter that he asked Comey if he was under investigation. In response Comey reassured Trump for three times that he wasn't the subject of the probe, according to Trump.

Russia formerly denied the allegations.

Though Feinstein is a top Democrat, she still needs the chairman, Senator Chuck Grassley to convene a hearing.