Labour warns of consequences of Conservatives landslide election win

UK Labour Party’s deputy leader has warned against the consequences of the ruling party’s win as polls indicate the Conservatives are on course for victory.

Tom Watson told The Guardian on Saturday that a landslide Tory victory in the upcoming general election would result in lack of accountability.

If the Conservatives win a landslide victory in the general election, and Prime Minister Theresa May remains at the helm, she will be empowered to run the country’s government affairs without being accountable to anyone, according to Watson.

"You end up with governance by Theresa May without much accountability, and I don't think anybody wants that," he warned.

Watson also likened May to Margaret Thatcher who was the leader of the Conservative Party from 1975 to 1990 and served as prime minister from 1979 to 1990.

“If we get to 8 June and (May) still commands the lead in the polls she had at the start of the election, she will command a Margaret Thatcher-style majority.

Meanwhile, latest polls indicate that Prime Minister May's Conservative Party remained away ahead of the main opposition Labour Party in the June 8 general election.

According to an ORB opinion poll for The Telegraph daily the Conservatives were at 46 percent against Labour at 32 percent.

The poll indicated other parties such as the Liberal Democrats and the UK Independence Party had 8 percent and 7 percent, respectively.

May called for the snap election in a surprise move on April 18, in order to bolster her position before going into two years of negotiations with the EU about the terms of Britain’s departure from the bloc, commonly referred to as Brexit.