Army forces regain control of al-Jarrah airbase in northern Syria

Syrian government forces have managed to retake a military air base in the country’s northern province of Aleppo from Daesh Takfiri terrorists as they continue to score territorial gains against the extremists across the country.

The director of the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Abdel Rahman, said Syrian troopers could establish control over the small al-Jarrah airport on Saturday after heavy fighting with Daesh members.

“The majority of the extremists have withdrawn, and government forces are carrying out clearing operations in the airport and engaged in limited clashes with remaining Daesh elements,” he added.

A military source, speaking on condition of anonymity, also confirmed the recapture of the base.

“The Syrian army has completed its capture of Jarrah airport and a number of the surrounding villages,” he said.

“It will continue its advances into the areas held by the terrorist organization and ... expand the areas it controls in eastern Aleppo Province,” the source pointed out.

The development came as government forces are advancing towards the town of Maskanah .

Meanwhile, Syrian army soldiers have seized back control of a major suburb on the eastern edge of Damascus.

Syria’s state-run television reported that the military had recaptured Qaboun neighborhood, located 6 kilometers northeast of the capital’s center.

Syrian government forces also uncovered a strategically important chain of tunnels and trenches, which foreign-sponsored Takfiri militants used to transport ammunition, food, water, and armor in the area.

Syria has been battling foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura estimated last August that more than 400,000 people had been killed in the crisis until then.