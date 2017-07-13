Eating citrus fruit could reduce dementia risk

Dementia risk could be reduce by eating citrus fruit every day.

According to express.co.uk, Dr. Chris Steele, a British researcher, said, “It comes after a study found older adult who eat orange or grapefruit every day can reduce the risk of dementia by 23 percent.

“This is interesting. It was a big study of middle-aged people.

“Those who had the citrus fruits were much less likely to get dementia.”

Dementia is a set of symptoms which can include memory loss, difficulty problem solving, thinking and can lead to behavioral changes such as a change in temperament or mood but it can affect people in very different ways.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia.

Other types of dementia include vascular dementia and mixed dementia.

The researchers, from Tohuku University in Japan have found that an intake of citrus fruit such as oranges and grapefruits, lemons and limes can reduce the risk.

Experts said, “The citrus fruits contain a chemical nobiletin — which experts have previously found can slow memory loss.”

It is also expected to have anti-inflame.

The scientists looked at more than 13,000 older adults for up to seven years.

They found rates of dementia among the adults who eat citrus fruit at least once a day were significantly lower than in volunteers consuming them less than twice a week.

The researchers stated, “Some biological studies have indicated citrus may have preventive effects against cognitive impairment.

“But no study has examined the relation between citrus consumption and rates of dementia.

“Our findings suggested frequent consumption is linked with a lower risk of dementia.”

The study was published in journal of Nutrition.