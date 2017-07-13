A low-salt diet doesn’t protect against high blood pressure, latest research showed.

What does help is eating foods high in potassium, such as avocados, found the Boston University School of Medicine, mirror.co.uk reported.

So which other health myths could actually be hokum? Here the UK’s leading experts help debunk some ‘facts’.

Sugar triggers diabetes

Caroline Butler, a care adviser for Diabetes UK, said, “Diabetes isn’t caused by having too much sugar, but by a failure of the pancreas to produce enough insulin to control glucose levels in the blood.”

This means having too much sugar cannot in itself cause it. However, type 2 diabetes can be triggered by excess weight gain, perhaps through eating too many sugary foods.

It’s also a myth that those with the condition need to buy sugar-free foods suitable for diabetics.

This is not the case, particularly as many products contain sweeteners which could have a laxative effect.

It’s not necessary to cut sugar completely out of a diabetic diet. Intake should be moderate and monitored in accordance with insulin intake and general health.

Carbs

Nobody’s going to argue that a diet of chips three times a day won’t pile on the pounds, but there’s more to chips — and almost any other comfort food — than carbs.

Nutritionist Sam Stear said, “If you eat less energy than you expend, then you lose weight. Carbohydrates are the fastest-burning foods you can eat and should be making up around two-thirds of your total energy intake.”

It’s easy to confuse high-carbohydrate foods with high-fat ones because the two ingredients often appear together, especially in baked products such as muffins, or in chips.

Stear added, “And it’s high-fat foods that obese people crave, not the carbs.

“You need sustained energy and the very best source for that is slow-burn carbohydrates, such as are found in porridge and pasta.”

Eight glasses of water

Eight glasses of water isn't necessary as long as you get enough fluid from other sources.

Cath Collins, chief dietician at St. George’s Hospital in London, said, “The general rule of taking in around two liters of fluids a day is fine.

“But that can be almost any fluid — soup, tea and coffee —literally anything except spirits, which are a significant diuretic and will leave you peeing out more fluid than you’ve taken in."

And you’ll also be taking in around 400ml of fluid by getting your five a day, along with minerals and natural sugars that can actually help rehydrate you.

Fruit and vegetables are about 95 percent water. Even bread is about a third water, and any protein or fats you take in are metabolized into carbon dioxide and water.

Changing diet can cut cholesterol

Dr. Mel Lobo, a consultant in cardiovascular medicine, said, “Although a well-balanced diet, low in fat and rich in fruit and vegetables, is important for overall health, simply following this and using low-cholesterol products, such as margarine, is rarely enough to reduce high cholesterol significantly.”

In fact a 10-percent reduction is the best that’s ever been shown to be achieved.

High cholesterol is often genetic, therefore dietary intake will make little difference to bringing it down.

The condition can be successfully treated with drugs, such as statins. However, Lobo does point out that once the cholesterol level drops through the use of drugs, a healthy diet is needed to help maintain it at an acceptable level.

High cholesterol is not dangerous in itself, but is a marker for potentially serious conditions, such as high blood pressure, which is why it is vital to keep it in check.

Eating after 8 p.m. makes you fat

It doesn’t matter what time of day you eat — it’s how much you eat during the whole day and how much exercise you get that make you gain or lose weight. No matter when you eat, your body will store extra calories as fat.

If you want to have a snack before bedtime, make sure you first think about how many calories you’ve already eaten that day.

Try not to snack while doing other things, such as watching television, playing video games or using the computer.

If you eat meals and snacks in the kitchen or dining room, you’re less likely to be distracted and more likely to be aware of what and how much you’re eating.

If you want to snack while watching TV, take a small amount of food with you — a handful of pretzels, for example, not the whole bag.