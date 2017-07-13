Israel lacks any sympathy towards Muslims

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani condemned some Muslim countries efforts to establish ties with Israeli regime underlining that the result would not be unfavorable as Israel has always been hostile to Muslims.

Larijani made the remarks in a meeting with the Head of the Nigerien Parliamentary Friendship Group Masani Couroni on Tuesday, Mehr News Agency wrote.

Today, one of the major issues of the Muslim world is the fight against terrorism that would be more seriously detrimental to the dignity of Muslims if not resolved as quickly as possible, he noted, adding Israeli regime lacks any sympathy towards Muslims and has always been hostile to the Islamic world.

Submitting the message of condolence of Niger’s head of National Assembly on Tehran terrorist attacks to Larijani, Masani Couroni expressed readiness to cooperate with the Islamic Republic of Iran's Parliament.

“Niger is a country that has been under international pressure for a long time, but has always tried to take into account the interests of the country and Muslims and not to be overpowered by these pressures,” he noted.

He underlined that a regional summit was held in Africa in attendance of presidents of the regional countries.

“Yet, Niger's president did not attend the summit because of the presence of Israeli prime minister in order to defend Muslim rights which is of high importance for Niger."