Scientists develop more eco-friendly way to synthesize spider silk

Scientists at the University of Cambridge have developed a new, more eco-friendly method for synthesizing spider silk.

The extra stretchy, super strong fibers could be used in textiles, sensors and other technologies, UPI wrote.

The synthetic spider silk fibers, which look like mini bungee cords, are made of mostly water.

Unlike previous synthesis methods, the new technique doesn't require toxic solvents. The new method is also less energy intensive and can be performed at room temperature.

The new synthetic silk is spun from a hydrogel, composed of 98 percent water and two percent silica and cellulose.

The combination of silica and cellulose feature molecular ‘handcuffs’ called cucurbiturils, which hold the gel's molecules together and allow threads to be pulled from the gel solution.

Water evaporates from the pulled threads leaving behind a stretchy, strong fiber.

Darshil Shah, a material scientist in Cambridge's architecture department, said, "Although our fibers are not as strong as the strongest spider silks, they can support stresses in the range of 100 to 150 megapascals, which is similar to other synthetic and natural silks.

“However, our fibers are non-toxic and far less energy-intensive to make."

The threads are held together by unique molecular structures, not covalent bonds.

Researchers detailed their breakthrough method in the journal PNAS.

Lead study author Yuchao Wu, a doctoral student in Cambridge's chemistry department, said, "When you look at these fibers, you can see a range of different forces holding them together at different scales.

"It's like a hierarchy that results in a complex combination of properties."

Not only are the new fibers stronger than previous interactions of synthetic spider silk, they also can absorb more energy — like a bungee chord.

Shah said, "We think that this method of making fibers could be a sustainable alternative to current manufacturing methods.”