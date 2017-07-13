RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0646 GMT July 13 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 196543
Published: 0900 GMT 12 Jul 2017

Iran, Oman FMs meet in Tehran

Iran, Oman FMs meet in Tehran
MEHR NEWS AGENCY

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif hosted his Omani counterpart Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah in Tehranl on Wednesday, Mehr News Agency wrote.

   
KeyWords
Iram
Oman
Tehran
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0782 sec