Rouhani: Some states' wrong decisions cause of problems in region

President denounces blockade of Qatar

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that wrong decisions made by some states have caused problems in regional countries, including Yemen, Syria, Bahrain and Qatar.

Rouhani made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah in Tehran on Wednesday, IRNA reported.

President Rouhani warned that the continuation of such a trend would never benefit regional states, and would eventually backfire.

Blockade on Doha

Rouhani also denounced a blockade imposed by a Saudi-led bloc of states against Qatar, saying resorting to such pressure tactics against neighboring states is a “wrong” policy, Press TV reported.

He further called on all sides to make efforts to end the tensions in the Persian Gulf region and said using “threats, pressure and blockades against neighboring countries like Qatar is a wrong method.”

Last month, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt imposed a trade and diplomatic embargo on Qatar, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism. They presented Qatar with a list of 13 wide-ranging demands and gave it an ultimatum to comply with them or face unspecified consequences.

Doha rejected the demands, which included shutting down the broadcaster Al- Jazeera, removing Turkish troops from Qatar’s soil, scaling back cooperation with Iran and ending ties with Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood movement.

Qatar complained that the demands were meant to force it to surrender its sovereignty.

Food supplies to Qatar

Iran has been providing Qatar with food supplies amid the economic siege, which has raised human rights concerns.

Iranian president also described dialogue as the only solution to the conflicts in Yemen and Bahrain and hailed positive mediatory efforts by Iran, Oman and Kuwait to settle regional rifts.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes any efforts that would lead to an end to rifts and clashes in the region,” Rouhani said.

Today, terrorism, making divisions and inappropriate interference by some countries in the internal affairs of others are fanning the flames of tension in the region, said Rouhani, underlining the need for “unity and cooperation among regional countries” to end the crises.

Iran helped the Iraqi nation in its counter-terrorism fight until the liberation of the city of Mosul, the self-style capital of the notorious caliphate of the Daesh terrorist group in the Arab country, he said, stressing that in the future, the Islamic Republic would stand by the Iraqi people and other oppressed nations in the region in the face of terrorism.

Bilateral ties

Rouhani also said, “Tehran and Muscat have been enjoying friendly ties over the past years and the good relations should be utilized to promote the cooperation in favor of the two nations.”

Describing economic agreements between Iran and Oman in various sectors, including energy, ports, North-South Corridor, and trade as 'important’, the President urged the two countries to try to implement the agreements as soon as possible.

The top Omani diplomat described Tehran-Muscat relations as very strong.

He further hailed Iran’s achievements in the field of nuclear technology, saying the 2015 multilateral nuclear agreement proved Iran’s regional and global authority and its status as an international power.

Iran has played an important and influential role in the peaceful resolution of regional issues, including the Syria crisis and the battle against terror, he said.