Kids Adventure Games gives children an opportunity they can’t find at home

BIG SKY — it may not be American Ninja Warrior, but children got to test out their racing skills at the Kids Adventure Games.

The Big Sky Resort hosted the obstacle course race over the weekend and the participants were in for a treat. The race included 13 obstacles that ranged from biking to rock climbing to running across water.

The Kids Adventure Games travel across the US putting on events for kids, but Lisa Reeder, the event’s sponsorship coordinator, said the organization is also trying to change the culture of racing, montanasports.com wrote.

“Kids love to play and there’s so many adult races out there and not as many kids races, so this is giving us a great opportunity to take these younger kids and maybe do things that are outside their comfort zone,” said Reeder.

Reeder asserted that the goal of the games is to get children active and to give them an experience that they can’t get outside in their front yard.

“They go over cargo nets or they go through a mud pit or through a swampy area, and they have their map, which is something different than playing outside,” Reeder said.

“They have to think outside the box and it’s a challenge for a lot of them, and they always cross the finish line smiling and happy.”

The Kids Adventure Games are a national organization, but before it had some very humble beginnings. It started out as just an idea for a birthday party.

The event’s founder, Billy Mattison, and his wife, Helen, had an idea for his twin children’s birthday party: An obstacle course in the backyard. Mattison is a former adventure racer himself, and a pretty successful one, winning international races in places like Morocco.

So he built a little course and invited friends and family over to give it a try.

And since then, the idea got bigger. The following year it was held at a park and more children showed up, then they brought it to Vail, Colorado and held an official event. Now it spans coast to coast, getting thousands of kids outside and active.

It also teaches them important life lessons, not only to think outside the box, but to never give up when a challenge is difficult.