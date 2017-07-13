Amid new arrests Erdogan says lifting emergency rule currently out of question

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday ruled out an immediate end to the year-old state of emergency imposed after a failed coup, saying it could only be lifted once the fight against terrorism was finished.

Earlier on Wednesday Turkish authorities detained 14 army officers and issued warrants for the detention of 51 people, including 34 former employees of state broadcaster TRT, for suspected links to the coup, local media reported, Reuters reported.

"There can be no question of lifting emergency rule with all this happening," Erdogan said in a speech to investors in Ankara. "We will lift the emergency rule only when we no longer need to fight against terrorism. Lifting the emergency rule can be possible in the not-too-distant future."

He did not give a more specific time frame.

Ankara imposed the state of emergency soon after the coup attempt last July, when a group of rogue soldiers commandeered tanks, helicopters and warplanes and attacked parliament in a bid to overthrow the government, killing more than 240 people.

Minister’s Austria visit after row

Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said on Wednesday he will visit Austria this month after it barred him from attending an event to mark the anniversary of the failed coup, Reuters reported.

Austria's move this week followed a similar step by the Netherlands and echoed restrictions imposed earlier this year by several EU countries on Turkish ministers seeking to address Turks living in Europe ahead of a referendum in Turkey.

Zeybekci was speaking to reporters in the capital Ankara.