Veteran Venus to play British Konta in Wimbledon semis

Venus Williams, 37, is the oldest player to play in the last four of Wimbledon since Martina Navratilova in 1994. Source: GETTY IMAGES

Five-time champion Venus Williams won in her 100th singles match at Wimbledon to knock out French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko and reach the semifinals.

Williams earned a 6-3, 7-5 victory against the 20-year-old Latvian in one hour and 13 minutes on Centre Court, BBC reported.

She will play Britain's sixth seed Johanna Konta in the last four on Thursday after Konta knocked out second seed Simona Halep.

Garbine Muguruza will play Magdalena Rybarikova in the other semifinal later on Thursday.

American Williams, 37, is the oldest player to reach the last four since Martina Navratilova in 1994, but says she doesn't think about her age.

"I feel quite capable, to be honest, and powerful," she said.

"So whatever age that is, as long as I feel like that, then I know that I can contend for titles every time."

Williams, competing at her 20th Wimbledon, is just one victory away from her ninth final at SW19 – eight years after her last appearance.

She has not won a Grand Slam title since Wimbledon in 2008.

Williams dominated Wimbledon for almost a decade between 2000 and 2009, winning five titles and finishing runner up in another three finals.

But the seven-time Grand Slam champion had become a peripheral figure after being diagnosed with Sjogren's syndrome, an illness that causes fatigue and joint pain, in 2011.

She says she refused to consider retirement, despite her world ranking plummeting to 103 by the end of 2011.

The American returned to the top 10 last year and then reached her first Grand Slam final since 2009 when she lost to sister Serena at the Australian Open final in January.

Now she is just one more victory away from another major final after beating an opponent who was only born a couple of weeks before she made her SW19 debut in 1997.

Ostapenko confirmed her status as one of the rising stars of the women's game when she earned a surprise victory at Roland Garros last month.

But her aggressive, risk and reward game came unstuck against the powerful Williams serve.

"She was serving really well. It was very tough to break. Because of that I had more pressure because I had to keep my serve," said Ostapenko.

"I was not feeling nervous. I just couldn't really play my best."

Spaniard Muguruza, who reached the final at SW19 in 2015, beat Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-3, 6-4 in one hour and 15 minutes on Court One.

Muguruza will now play Rybarikova after the Slovak overpowered a wayward Coco Vandeweghe 6-3, 6-3.

Unseeded Rybarikova was ranked outside of the top 400 in the world as recently as March after knee and wrist injuries and appeared in her first Grand Slam quarterfinal.