Iran sees oil output rising to 4 mbd by yearend

Iran's oil output will rise to around four million barrels per day by the end of the year, said an Iranian oil official on Wednesday as the OPEC member tries to ramp up production after years of international sanctions.

"By the end of 2017 we hope to reach about four million barrels per a day," Amir Hossein Zamani-Nia, Iran's deputy oil minister for trade and international affairs, told reporters in Istanbul, Reuters reported.

Iran has been producing around 3.8 million barrels per day in recent months.

Zamani-Nia said on Tuesday that the Iranian government is negotiating oil projects worth $200 billion with 27 foreign companies, adding that some of those deals could be struck very soon.

France's Total and China's state oil company CNPC signed a multibillion dollar deal last week to develop the country's giant South Pars Gas Field — the first investment of its kind since sanctions on Iran were relaxed last year.

Zamani-Nia said Iran was in talks with companies in Europe and Asia, including BP, Russia's Gazprom and Lukoil, and Malaysia's Petronas, among others.

Iran has significantly ramped up energy production since the sanctions were relaxed. It was granted an exemption from an OPEC deal in which its members agreed to cut production to reduce a supply glut.

Cooperation with Turkish companies

Iran is seeking further engagement with Turkish companies especially in the upstream and downstream projects, Zamani-Nia said on Wednesday.

"We will welcome greater engagement by Turkish companies in Iranian upstream and downstream projects," he told Anadolu Agency.

"Turkey is one of our customers," Zamani-Nia said: "We have a long-term contract to supply oil to Turkey that is going pretty well."

According to Turkey's Foreign Ministry, Turkey and Iran signed a Gas Sales and Purchase Agreement in 1996.

There are many common grounds for investment between Iran and Turkey, Zamani-Nia said.

"We need to work together to find projects that suit both companies in Turkey and Iran of which there are plenty," he added.

The official said that he was already in contact with several Turkish companies during the Istanbul congress but did not disclose any further details.

"Turkish companies are into power generation, into importation of gas and oil, and we want to encourage them to engage in upstream projects as well," Zamani-Nia said.

The official said that considering Iran's hydrocarbon reserves, the country's production has not reached it maximum capacity.

Zamani-Nia said that all negotiations that Iran has been engaging in contain an important technology transfer component including 'technology transfer, management and investment'.

Iran holds the world's fourth-largest proven crude oil reserves and largest natural gas reserves, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

However, the country's oil and gas production was hindered due to international sanctions in the past few years.