Chelsea celebrated with the Premier League trophy in May. The champion received £151 million in TV revenue for last season but even bottom-placed Sunderland earned £93 million. Photo by: CATHERINE IVILL/GETTY IMAGES

The Premier League is set to remain by far the world’s richest football league, its clubs earning approximately €2 billion (£1.7 billion) more collectively than those in Europe’s second richest, the German Bundesliga, according to the annual review of football finances by the consultants Deloitte.

The total £3.6 billion earnings of Premier League clubs in 2015-16 are projected to have increased to £4.5 billion last season, the first of the league’s vastly more lucrative 2016-19 TV deals, the Guardian reported.

The size of domestic and international TV rights sales, £2.8 billion per season, £8.4 billion in total over three years, is approximately double that of the Bundesliga’s own improved deals, which are expected to pay around €1.4 billion annually to the clubs in Germany’s top two divisions. Although England’s clubs will not publish their 2016-17 accounts for several months yet, the Premier League has already disclosed its distribution of TV and sponsorship money last season, which Deloitte calculates was 45 percent higher than in 2015-16.

The size of that increase, and the gaping financial superiority over the other leagues, is reflected in Premier League clubs’ transfer activity so far this summer, accounting for the majority of the biggest money signings and the continuing attraction of players and managers from other European leagues.

Chelsea, last season’s champion, was paid £151 million from the Premier League’s TV and sponsorship distribution; Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United all earned more than £140 million, while Sunderland, which finished bottom, nevertheless received £93 million. Those earnings, by far a record for any domestic league’s TV deals, included the clubs’ share of £782 million the Premier League secured per season from sales of TV rights overseas, which is distributed equally, £39.09 million to each of the 20 clubs.

The gap between Premier League clubs’ earnings and those in Europe’s next wealthiest leagues would be even greater if not for the fall in the value of the pound against the euro following the British vote to leave the European Union last June. Deloitte projects England’s top 20 clubs will make €5.1 billion in the forthcoming 2017-18 season, Bundesliga clubs €3.2 billion, Spanish La Liga clubs €3 billion, with less than €2 billion forecast to be earned by the clubs in each of the French and Italian top divisions.

The gap created by the Premier League is widening in England too, its £2.4 billion annual TV deal is almost 30 times greater than that of the EFL, which is reported to be currently £90 million across all three divisions.

In May, the Premier League said it spends £100 million on grass roots facilities and projects via the Football Foundation and club community programs, which is approximately 3.6 percent of the Premier League’s annual TV income.