Iran's main steel plate producer to raise exports, targets Europe

Iran's main heavy plate producer, Khuzestan Oxin Steel Co., is planning to increase exports in the year to March 21, 2018 to around 10 percent of its overall output, the head of company's marketing and market research told S&P Global Platts.

Mohammad Khazami further said that Oxin's output was around 650,000 tons in the year to March 2017 of which some 30,000 tons were exported mainly to Germany, Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands.

"Since receiving positive feedback from our European clients, our exports are expected to reach around 75,000 tons this year," Khazami said.

He noted that Oxin offers some products not made by Iran's other main flats producer, Mobarakeh Steel Co. "Oxin is the only Iranian producer of heavy wide steel plate and is able to produce it in widths of 1,100-4,500 millimeters with a thickness of 8mm-150mm, as used by shipbuilders, large diameter pipe makers and for special purposes in the oil and gas industries."

Currently, some 80 percent of its required slab is sourced from domestic producers MSC, KSC and Hosco, with a further 20 percent (used for API grade plate) being imported, he said, adding that the company is planning a modern, steel plant which is now at the stage of obtaining environmental permits.

He added: "We are also able to supply the materials needed by new foreign investment projects in Iran's oil and gas industry. Oxin's production is based on European and American standards and the company has been audited by companies affiliated with the country's Oil Ministry, which is in charge of development projects. Therefore, we are able to supply the heavy plate which foreign companies will need for projects in Iran."

As a result of the largest Iranian steel producer, MSC's policy of focusing on requirements of the country's downstream manufacturers and slowdown in exports, Oxin could become the most important flats exporter in Iran.