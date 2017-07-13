RSS
0645 GMT July 13 2017

News ID: 196559
Published: 1403 GMT 12 Jul 2017

McGregor vows to knock Mayweather out

McGregor vows to knock Mayweather out
Floyd Mayweather (L) and Conor McGregor are set to go into battle at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the US, on August 26, 2017.
Photo by: JAE C. HONG/AP

Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor vowed to knock Floyd Mayweather out inside four rounds when the pair meets in a Las Vegas boxing match next month.

McGregor has never boxed as an amateur or professionally but will face undefeated former multiple world champion Mayweather at the T-Mobile Arena on August 26 under normal boxing rules, BT Sport reported.

Speaking in Los Angeles at the first stop of a four-city media tour, McGregor said, “I am honored to be here, to give you this spectacle. His little legs, his little core, his little head, I am going to knock him out inside four rounds, mark my words.

“I am a young, confident, happy man that has worked extremely hard for this.

“All these rules, all these restrictions, it doesn’t faze me; it amuses me. It is funny to me all these rules.”

“All I need is a gum shield. Line me up to the ring and I am good to go.”

Mayweather, however, hit back before an expletive-laden exchange between the pair.

He said, “We talking about from the nineties to now, world champion 18 years, but it is no problem. I’m not the same fighter as I was years ago, but I got enough to beat you.

 “God only made one thing perfect, and that is my boxing record.”

   
KeyWords
McGregor
Mayweather
Las Vegas
