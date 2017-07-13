McGregor vows to knock Mayweather out

McGregor has never boxed as an amateur or professionally but will face undefeated former multiple world champion Mayweather at the T-Mobile Arena on August 26 under normal boxing rules, BT Sport reported.
Speaking in Los Angeles at the first stop of a four-city media tour, McGregor said, “I am honored to be here, to give you this spectacle. His little legs, his little core, his little head, I am going to knock him out inside four rounds, mark my words.
“I am a young, confident, happy man that has worked extremely hard for this.
“All these rules, all these restrictions, it doesn’t faze me; it amuses me. It is funny to me all these rules.”
“All I need is a gum shield. Line me up to the ring and I am good to go.”
Mayweather, however, hit back before an expletive-laden exchange between the pair.
He said, “We talking about from the nineties to now, world champion 18 years, but it is no problem. I’m not the same fighter as I was years ago, but I got enough to beat you.
“God only made one thing perfect, and that is my boxing record.”