Medical officials: Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank clash

Israeli forces killed two Palestinians on Wednesday in a raid on a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian medical officials said, while the Israeli military claimed its troops had opened fire after coming under attack.

The incident took place before dawn in Jenin refugee camp, and no Israeli casualties were reported, Reuters reported.

Israeli forces often carry out searches in the West Bank undermining the peace of the residents.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the two Palestinians killed by the troops were aged 21 and 16, and that a third person was shot and wounded in the leg.

Camp residents made no mention of any Palestinian gunfire in their accounts of the raid in which they said rocks were thrown at the troops.

Mohammed Sadee, who lives in the camp, said he witnessed one of the Palestinians being shot.

"The military jeeps were driving in and this martyr was behind them on a motorbike. They shot him ... and he fell to the ground," he said.

The Tel Aviv regime has been trying to change the demographic makeup of Beit-ul-Moqaddas by constructing settlements, destroying historical sites and expelling the local Palestinian population.

More than 300 Palestinians have lost their lives at the hands of Israeli forces since October 2015, when the tensions intensified.

Tel Aviv has come under fire for using violence against Palestinians and adopting a policy of shoot-to-kill.

Israeli raids on Palestinian towns and refugee camps are a daily occurrence in the occupied West Bank.