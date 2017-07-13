Power generation capacity exceeded 76.500 MW in May

Iran's power generation capacity reached 76,647 megawatts by May 20, 2017 thanks to the development trend pursued by the incumbent government.

According to an IRNA report, the country's electricity generation capacity increased by 7,900 MW during August 2013 (when Iranian President Hassan Rouhani took office) to mid-March 2017.

Iran's electricity industry ranks first, third and fourth in the Middle East, Asia and the world respectively in terms of installed power plant capacity.

The country stands 18th worldwide in terms of electricity consumption.

At present, the nominal capacity of Iranian power plants amounts to 76,647 MW, of which 5,750 MW are generated by 35 thermal units. Twenty of these power plants, with a power generation capacity of 3,260 MW (75 percent) were constructed by the private sector.

Iran's public and private sectors account for 36 percent and 64 percent of the country's total power generation by thermal units.

During the four-year period (August 2013-March 2017), executive operations were initiated by the Rouhani administration to build high-efficiency (class F) thermal power plants using domestic contractors' capabilities and transferring modern technologies to the country.

At present, new thermal power plants with a capacity of 10,000 MW are being constructed by public and private sectors.

Using buyback method, 7,500 MW of steam units are being built to expand the country's gas power stations.