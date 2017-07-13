Russian naval group visits northern Iran port

A Russian naval group has berthed at the northern Iranian port city of Anzali on a friendly four-day visit.

The fleet, the fifth one to dock at Iran’s Caspian Sea coast, entered the port on Wednesday. It features Russia’s Makhachkala battleship from the country’s Caspian Sea Marine Brigade, Press TV reported.

The group’s mission is to strengthen international cooperation among the Sea’s littoral states. Its crew members are set to meet with local Iranian administrative and Navy officials and honor the memory of the Islamic Republic’s wartime martyrs.

Russia has previously dispatched fleets on similar missions to the Iranian coastline in 2007, 2014, 2015, and 2016.

So far, Iranian naval groups have also traveled five times to Russia’s Caspian Sea coastal provinces to communicate Iran’s message of peace and friendship, strengthen mutual relations, and expand security in the region.