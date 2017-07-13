RSS
0647 GMT July 13 2017

News ID: 196568
Published: 1420 GMT 12 Jul 2017

'Lunch Time' grabs three awards at FRAPA

'Lunch Time' grabs three awards at FRAPA
TASNIM NEWS AGENCY

Iranian film 'Lunch Time' directed by Alireza Qasemi won the best screenplay, best title and best scene awards at the Fifth Porto Alegre Screenwriting Festival (FRAPA) in Brazil.

The festival was held at Cinemateca Capitólio from July 4 to 7, Mehr News Agency reported.

'Lunch Time' tells the story of a 16-year-old girl, who deals with harsh bureaucracy to fulfill her responsibility of having to identify the body of her mother.

The Porto Alegre Screenwriting Festival is the largest event focusing on scriptwriting for television and film in Latin America. Its aim is to discuss and strengthen the significance of screenplay writing in times of rise in TV and film production in Brazil, as well as promote a place for local professional screenwriters to get to know what's new and in production all around Latin America.

Inspired by similar festivals in the United States and Europe, FRAPA has grown in size throughout the years, organizing debate sessions, competitions, workshops, screenings, master classes and business rounds. The organizers intend to make FRAPA a reference for the thought of audiovisual writing in Latin America. By encouraging the exchange of experiences between screenwriters and other professionals in the audiovisual market, it seeks to create an opportunity for qualification and celebrate new partnerships.

   
