Ground Force commander warns of Iran’s crushing response to threats

Iranian Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari warned that the country's armed forces will give a crushing response to any aggression or threat by enemies.

"The power of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Ground Force has been displayed in the drills and we will give a crushing response to the aggressors," Heidari said on Wednesday, Fars News Agency reported.

He also stressed that the Iranian Ground Force plans to stage several specialized drills in different parts of the country in the current year.

In relevant remarks last week, Heidari underscored that his forces monitor and defuse enemies and terrorists' moves inside and outside the country.

"We have taken all the needed measures to confront the possible threats of the enemy and there are no obstacles in this regard," he said.

The Iranian Ground Force commander said that his forces have considered all the deterrent measures, adding, "An example of such measures is the recent attack by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Daesh terrorists in Syria's Dayr al-Zawr."

The IRGC fired six missiles at Daesh positions in Dayr al-Zawr in retaliation for the June 7 twin Daesh terrorist attacks in Tehran which killed 18 people, it said in a statement issued on June 18, adding that the mid-range ballistic missiles were fired from bases in Western Iran and flew through Iraq's airspace before hitting the targets in Syria.

Also, in June, Chief of Staff of Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri underlined Iran’s high missile power one day after the IRGC launched missile strikes against Daesh.

"Iran is among the world's big powers in the missile field," Baqeri said, addressing a meeting in Tehran on June 19.

He said the arrogant powers are weak in confronting Iran, and said, "They don’t have the capability to engage in clashes with us and of course, we don’t intend to involve in clashes with them but we are in permanent rivalry with them in different fields, including the missile sector."