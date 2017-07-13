Lavrov: Show me at least one fact Moscow meddled in US election

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday he wanted to be shown at least one fact proving Moscow's meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

"I don't know anything about this fact. It's amazing that serious people are making a mountain out of a molehill," Lavrov told a news conference during a visit to Belgium. His comments were broadcast live by Russian state Rossiya 24 TV channel.

Lavrov was reacting to reports that US President Donald Trump's eldest son was blamed for meeting a Russian lawyer that emails show might have had damaging information about Hillary Clinton last year.

Lavrov said it was preposterous that Trump's eldest son was blamed for meeting a Russian lawyer.

"I learned with surprise that a Russian lawyer, a woman, is being blamed and Trump's son is being blamed for meeting. For me, this is wild," Lavrov said.

"Because when any person speaks to a lawyer, what problem or threat could there be? I didn't know about this, I learned about it from television."

The emails released by Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday are seen by Trump critics as the most concrete evidence yet that Trump campaign officials welcomed Russian help to win the election.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said on Wednesday that the Kremlin has never been in touch with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya who met a group of Trump's associates last year.

"We have already said we are absolutely unaware of this story, we have never been in contact with this lawyer ... She has nothing to do whatsoever with us," Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

Donald Trump defended his eldest son Wednesday over emails that puts the president's son at the center of the burgeoning scandal involving multiple US investigations into whether Trump associates colluded with Moscow in its efforts to tilt the 2016 election in the Republican's favor.

In a string of emails released on Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr was told he could get "very high level and sensitive information" that was "part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump."

In response, the 39-year-old – who runs the family real estate business – wrote back saying: "if it's what you say I love it". He then held a meeting with a woman described in the emails as a "Russian government attorney."

Speaking to Fox News, Trump Jr said he went along to see what it was about.

"For me this was opposition research, they had something, you know, maybe concrete evidence to all the stories I'd been hearing about," he said.

But he said he didn't mention the meeting to his father after it failed to yield any compromising information, describing it as "such a nothing. There was nothing to tell.

The latest disclosure all but ensures the president's son will come under scrutiny by investigators in Congress and at the FBI who are probing whether Trump's team was in the know.

In a statement accompanying the emails, Trump Jr said the Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya "was not a government official" insisting that he and those with him "didn't know who she was before the meeting."