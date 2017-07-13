Murray, Djoko out; Federer on course for eighth Wimbledon trophy

Switzerland's Roger Federer will face Tomas Berdych in the semifinals after beating Milos Raonic in straight sets. Photo by: DANIEL LAEL-OLIVAS/GETTY IMAGES

Roger Federer maintained his bid for a record eighth Wimbledon title as he moved into the last four with a 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) win against Milos Raonic.

Meanwhile, defending champion Andy Murray appeared hampered by injury as he was knocked by American Sam Querrey, who won in five sets 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (4-7), 6-1, 6-1 to become the first American man to reach a Grand Slam semifinal since Andy Roddick at Wimbledon in 2009, BBC reported.

Querrey will now face seventh seed Marin Cilic in the semifinal after the Croat beat Gilles Muller in five sets.

Muller - who beat Rafael Nadal in just under five hours on Monday - took the first set but former US Open champion Cilic came through to win 3-6, 7-6 (8-6), 7-5, 5-7, 6-1.

An injury to Novak Djokovic means Murray will remain as world number one.

Second seed Djokovic needed to win the title to return to the top of the rankings, but an elbow injury saw him pull out in the second set of his quarterfinal against Tomas Berdych.

The ex world number one was losing 7-6 (7-2), 2-0 to the Czech when he withdrew with the injury.

With Rafael Nadal losing to Gilles Muller in the fourth round on Monday, Federer is the last of the 'big four' players standing at Wimbledon.

He has 18 Grand Slam titles, with Berdych, Querrey and Cilic boasting just one between them - Cilic's victory in the 2014 US Open.