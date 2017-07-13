Iranian VP unhappy with US’ denying leading researcher entry

Vice President for Scientific and Technological Affairs Sorena Sattari expressed sorrow on Thursday for the US government’s preventing an Iranian scientist from entering that country, saying such acts would harm those who are to benefit from science.

'Unfortunately, Iranian researcher, Mohsen Dehnavi who had legally entered the US to spend his sabbatical at Harvard University, had been treated unconventionally and prevented from entering the US,' Sattari said in a message, IRNA reported.



Boston Globe newspaper wrote on Wednesday that an Iranian cancer researcher traveling to the United States to work as a visiting scholar at Boston Children’s Hospital was detained, along his wife and three children, aged 6, 3 and 7 months, upon entering Boston Logan International Airport, despite having a valid “visiting work visa that was issued in May.”



“His detainment comes just two weeks after the Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration could largely enforce an executive order that would ban people from six Muslim-majority countries, including Iran, from entering the US,” writes the Boston Globe.



“Such conduct cannot have a noticeable effect on the scientific progress in Iran, but will discourage synergy in scientific collaborations. People will be harmed most”, especially those who are impatiently awaiting medical breakthroughs to cure their diseases,” Sattari added.





He urged Iranian scientific centers to provide necessary supports for the Iranian researchers and scientists who have been mistreated in a similar way by the US government.