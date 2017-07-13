RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0644 GMT July 13 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 196588
Published: 1042 GMT 13 Jul 2017

Iranian VP unhappy with US’ denying leading researcher entry

Iranian VP unhappy with US’ denying leading researcher entry

Vice President for Scientific and Technological Affairs Sorena Sattari expressed sorrow on Thursday for the US government’s preventing an Iranian scientist from entering that country, saying such acts would harm those who are to benefit from science.

'Unfortunately, Iranian researcher, Mohsen Dehnavi who had legally entered the US to spend his sabbatical at Harvard University, had been treated unconventionally and prevented from entering the US,' Sattari said in a message, IRNA reported.

Boston Globe newspaper wrote on Wednesday that an Iranian cancer researcher traveling to the United States to work as a visiting scholar at Boston Children’s Hospital was detained, along his wife and three children, aged 6, 3 and 7 months, upon entering Boston Logan International Airport, despite having a valid “visiting work visa that was issued in May.”

“His detainment comes just two weeks after the Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration could largely enforce an executive order that would ban people from six Muslim-majority countries, including Iran, from entering the US,” writes the Boston Globe.

“Such conduct cannot have a noticeable effect on the scientific progress in Iran, but will discourage synergy in scientific collaborations. People will be harmed most”, especially those who are impatiently awaiting medical breakthroughs to cure their diseases,” Sattari added.


He urged Iranian scientific centers to provide necessary supports for the Iranian researchers and scientists who have been mistreated in a similar way by the US government.

   
KeyWords
VP
Iranian scientist
US
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1302 sec