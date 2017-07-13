RSS
0645 GMT July 13 2017

News ID: 196589
Published: 1050 GMT 13 Jul 2017

Monsoon rain kills 17 in Pakistan as flash flood warning issued



At least 17 people have died and scores of others injured in monsoon rain related incidents across Pakistan as the country issues flash flood warning.

The ongoing spell of rain has spread almost all over Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa, South Punjab, Zhob and Qalat divisions of Balochistan, besides Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, IRNA reported.

The rains have inundated low lying areas and flooded streams in different parts of the country.

Meanwhile, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued high alert about heavy rains in Malakand and Hazara Divisions. 

The rains can cause flash floods and land sliding in these areas. 

The administration of the concerned districts has been directed to take all precautionary measures to protect life and property of general public. 
Last year in summer, torrential rains left over 200 people dead across Pakistan.

   
